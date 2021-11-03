I am completely disgusted (yet again) with the Oct. 27 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Heroes and myth”). A positive outcome transpired, despite an absolutely horrific event at Park City Center. Numerous lives could have been lost, yet not one was.

Yet, the editorial board still feels the need to discount the National Rifle Association, chastise citizens who legally carry firearms and even essentially insult police officers who are trained to use them! Your statement that “even the best trained police officers can find it difficult to discern between a culprit and a bystander and to target the criminal with precision” is completely disingenuous, in my view, and horribly insulting. It is very rare for an officer to strike a bystander by gunfire.

The second part of the editorial’s statement — “to target the criminal with precision,” which you felt necessary to bring up a second time with “a highly trained police officer hits his or her intended target less than 50% of the time” — is also an insult. You fail to point out that most police shootings occur in split seconds, when adrenaline shoots through the roof as the officer may be fighting for his or her life! SWAT sharpshooters and instances where police are able to enter a shooting situation with guns drawn are very effective. In my view, you clearly don't know a thing about police actions or training. Don’t proselytize us; just report facts. Or focus on condemning the 16-year-old male who is charged with stealing a gun, possessing it illegally and causing the scene in the first place.

Elisha Bomberger

Eden Township