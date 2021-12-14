The Dec. 9 LNP editorial (“Traffic jam”) was ostensibly about the traffic situation at The Shoppes at Belmont created by the lines of cars in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru line. This is a situation engendered by the popularity of this restaurant and can be vexing for drivers entering the shopping complex, as well as potentially being dangerous as well. The point of the editorial is well taken.

However, why did your editorial board decide to add some snark to the editorial? The comment “many of us have reasons other than the traffic to avoid this particular restaurant chain” seems to me to show your disapproval of the restaurant because of the unabashed Christian faith of the owner of the chain.

Perhaps the chain’s extreme popularity is because so many folks really do like the menu items — or maybe they support the views of the founder and owner.

It seems obvious to me that your editorial board members may not support either the menu or the founder’s faith. In the view of what I see as the obvious political slant of your newspaper overall, I think it’s the latter.

Don Naslanic

Mount Joy