As I have long suspected, the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board proved its dislike of Republicans with the Oct. 16 editorial “Threat to democracy.” You made your disdain for Republicans and Republican officeholders very clear, which obviously is the editorial board’s right.

Although I am not a Doug Mastriano fan, I won’t go after Republicans who support him or don’t support him. That is their right. But evidently when Republicans don’t march to what I view as the editorial board’s liberal lunacy, they shouldn’t exercise that right.

Well, I guess I’ll exercise my right and express my view of LNP | LancasterOnline. I think you’re no more than a country bumpkin newspaper that wouldn’t know true journalism if it jumped up and bit you on the nose.

And one last thought: The editorial board’s views may be indicative of Lancaster city, but they aren’t indicative of Lancaster County. By the way, get ready for the blowout that’s coming in November, and it won't be the Republicans getting blown out.

Don Carson

Brecknock Township