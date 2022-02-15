After reading LNP | LancasterOnline’s Feb. 10 editorial (“Unclear criteria”), I can’t help but ask if there is anything the editorial board doesn’t cry about. As we all know, the only Democratic commissioner quit a couple of months ago and needed to be replaced with another Democrat. That part of the equation was finished recently, but apparently not to the editorial board’s liking.

After voicing displeasure with the two Republican commissioners, the editorial went after the selection process, which I might add was in accordance with current law.

The fact that 13 Republican Lancaster County judges made the decision to select the Democrat seemingly got under the editorial board’s skin. Reading the editorial closely, it is obvious to me that the editorial board didn’t like the judges’ choice because it isn’t sure that the new commissioner will stand up to the Republican commissioners.

All of this could have been avoided if Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman hadn’t quit in December, but he seemingly got mad that he was outnumbered, so he gathered up his marbles and went home.

As far as the Republicans are concerned, this is a Republican county — but the editorial board might have missed that in all the crying.

Don Carson

East Earl