The editorials published by the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board on May 12 (“Questions”) and May 13 (“More questions”) were grim reminders of the board’s aggressively left-leaning bias. They were numbered screeds with smug, leading, politicized questions that play at holding the Republican county commissioners accountable, when all they actually do is mindlessly regurgitate the governor’s talking points. The editorial board makes a great show of demanding answers to bad-faith queries; preferring to preen and posture instead of devoting even the smallest amount of time to critically examine its own, surprisingly shaky, positions.

Question No. 7 from May 12, in particular, should be more carefully considered by the people who wrote it. After seeming to mock the GOP for being the “pro-life” party, the editorial board glibly asks how many lives they’re willing to lose by reopening.

Ignore the inanity of using infection rate instead of death rate to determine safety.

Ignore that, in my view, there’s no correlation between lockdowns and reduced death rate.

Ignore that at least two-thirds of Pennsylvania COVID-19 casualties come from nursing homes, which were forced to take in infected patients by Gov. Tom Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

The question should be this: How many lives are you, the editorial board, willing to sacrifice to stay closed? The small businesses, which buy advertising space in LNP | LancasterOnline, are disappearing. Poverty and hunger are increasing. Overdose deaths have increased dramatically.

Mocking pro-life commissioners as you gleefully boost policy that’s actively killing Pennsylvanians isn’t heroic journalism. It’s monstrous.

Louis Petolicchio

Manor Township