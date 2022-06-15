In response to the June 1 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial “Unnecessary election recounts are the inevitable result of the Big Lie”:

I try so hard not to point out the inaccuracies in our local coverage. However, sometimes an online headline simply infuriates me, because I believe that it does nothing but stoke the fire of division.

This editorial, in my view, is so completely biased and unfounded in its inaccuracy that it’s insane. Recounts have been a part of elections since the beginning of this great union.

Looking back through 4,687 statewide general elections from 2000 to 2015, 27 were followed by recounts, three of which resulted in a change in the outcome of the election, according to a Vox analysis done through FairVote.

Google “election recount,” and the top results will include the 2000 presidential election, where Democratic candidate Al Gore insisted on a recount in Florida against Republican victor George W. Bush.

So to have a front-and-center editorial stating that the Big Lie is the cause of recounts is simply a biased and irresponsible opinion.

Adam Frederick

Manheim Township