Any trust I had left in LNP | LancasterOnline as an unbiased purveyor of news evaporated with this election. Why? The Oct. 25 Sunday Perspective editorial (“Issues to consider”) published just nine days before the election, was almost entirely derogatory toward President Donald Trump.

Other than some opening statistics on the economy, which were positive, everything that followed was negative. Trump’s many accomplishments were not included.

The editorial appeared to me to be an unfair last-ditch attempt to influence the election for Joe Biden. The editorial ended with a Democratic favorite — Trump’s supposed “documented lies” now being at 22,000. Who’s doing the counting and documenting? I suggest there was some major bias there.

Has anyone been tracking Joe Biden’s 49 years of lies, made-up stories and acts of plagiarism? Didn’t the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board consider those issues worth mentioning in its editorial before the election. Is this fair?

Ginny Feenstra

Upper Leacock Township