I just finished reading the May 12 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Questions”). Fantastic! Great questions!

I find it interesting that elected officials seemingly know more than the health experts advising the governor. And, of course, why get input from members of the other party, when they might disagree?

I love how these politicians espouse their pro-life virtues but now seem willing to throw older citizens under the bus. (I suppose that’s what they mean when they say they are pro-life, when in reality they are pro-birth, because once the child exits the womb, they seemingly want nothing to do with feeding, clothing, and taking care of the individual. And they call themselves Christians — what would Jesus do?)

Here’s another question to add to the list the editorial board posed: When the numbers of cases and deaths rise because of the elected officials’ disregard for the facts, will we be able to hold them liable as accessories, or will they cower behind their fearless leader?

Jay Hertzog

Brecknock Township