The spot-on Dec. 28 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial about mail-in voting (“Ballot curing protects our rights”) and that same day’s A1 story about Jesse Morgan and the mystery of the missing ballots (“Story of the missing ballots refuted”) have a curious and disturbing common thread.

Until the advent of The Biggest Loser, we disagreed on politics, often heatedly, but we generally agreed on truth, evidence, rule of law and democracy.

As the incredulous story of Morgan and all of those supporting Donald Trump establishes, many people seem willing to make outrageous statements to achieve fame, fortune and, worse, political power. Furthermore, many elected officials, who are sworn to uphold the law, the Constitution and democracy itself, seem prepared to use every possible legal legerdemain to make it more difficult for their opponents to vote and — if they happen to do so — to have their vote counted.

In my view, these evils are the desperate, last gasp of a failed political party that has been unable to produce policies and programs of sufficient merit to appeal to a majority of the electorate. Thus, the only way they can seemingly achieve or maintain power — short of a successful insurrection — is by gaming the system by providing false information and creating Rube Goldberg voting systems.

Perhaps it is time for them to take a moment, reflect, read some history and law, and then use their passion, money and energy to develop public policies that will actually improve the nation and that may appeal to at least 51% of the voters.

The beauty of democracy is that if they do, they can win, fair and square, and get a chance to prove that they can do better — until the next election, when their performance will be tested against their promises and the policies of the opposition. It really works rather well.

M. Kelly Tillery

East Hempfield Township