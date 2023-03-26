Lancaster County Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino are against creating a health department for Lancaster County.

They are “philosophically opposed” to a health department, according to the March 19 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Still wrong prescription”). Parsons and D’Agostino embrace the Friedrich Hayek/Ronald Reagan doctrine that government is the problem.

In my view, Parsons and D’Agostino are wrong not just for health care reasons, but for economic reasons. One of the most important things that makes Pennsylvania counties affluent is how well they attract families. Families are economic dynamos.

What attracts families? Three things: good schools, access to health care and open spaces. The perception that Lancaster County neglects its residents’ health care is enough to distract families.

What’s the difference in median household income between Chester County, which has a health department, and Lancaster County, which does not? It’s about $110,000 in Chester versus about $76,000 in Lancaster.

Commissioners Parsons and D’Agostino: If you believe that government exists to encourage wealth-building, build a health department.

Richard T. Beck

Marietta