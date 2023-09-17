Before you complain about the economy, take a few minutes and dig a bit deeper.

We experienced a near stay-at-home mentality during the COVID-19 pandemic while the government poured billions into consumer and business coffers. Flush with cash, many rushed to spend before the supply chain recovered. Inflation was guaranteed.

Russia thought the West wouldn’t care if it invaded Ukraine. Russia was wrong. With due haste, the West mostly decoupled from Russian energy, throwing that market into turmoil. Several new sources off the coast of South America will help to mitigate future energy issues.

Like any mercantile system (push exports and limit imports while forfeiting a consumer economy) China is beginning to run its course. Throw in some political discord and you get even more disruption. On the plus side, our country is now experiencing a factory-building surge not seen in decades. That’s a plus for the future.

Then there are our political leaders. They are more willing to spend than to consider the revenue side. Sound bites trump compromise. A minority wishes to impose its social beliefs on the majority. Discussion of immigration is taboo while the nation suffers a worker shortage.

I would prefer not to vote for our current president in 2024, but most of the complaints I hear are covered above. Except for the deficit and COVID-19 hangover, the economy is sound and future-oriented. The president has restored the alliance with the West and reaffirmed our position as the world leader. Best of all, most of the daily drama is gone.

Carlton Groff

Fulton Township