Congratulations to James Franklin, the coach of the Penn State football team, for his new $7 million annual contract for 10 years, for a total of $70 million (with an annual retention bonus of $500,000). He has reached the pinnacle of his profession. Penn State University is fortunate to have him lead the football program.

But isn’t there something terribly wrong with an economic system that only pays a nurse or schoolteacher 1/100 as much as a football coach and where, even before COVID-19 caused economic havoc, 12.3% of the total U.S. population and 16.6% of American children lived below the poverty line? A good system rewards successful and hard workers, provides a good living for those who earn average wages, and cares for the vulnerable.

I mean no criticism of Franklin. He plays by the rules of the economic game. He has earned a salary that allows him to live a secure and very comfortable life. A successful football team benefits Penn State University and the community in many ways. Franklin will get an $800,000 annual salary raise if he wins a national title, and I will cheer for a national championship.

I am not advocating socialism. Income distributions are very unequal in those systems, too.

What I am advocating is fairer salaries for service employees such as schoolteachers and people at the lower end of the wage scale; a minimum wage for everybody that is a living wage; and a stronger safety net with fewer holes for those who need it.

We can do much better.

John W. Eby

Manheim Township