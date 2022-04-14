A new initiative is coming to Pennsylvania, and it could be a big win for all Pennsylvanians. Many people are excited that the commonwealth is preparing to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate effort to cap and reduce carbon pollution from the power sector.

I believe that it’s a win for Pennsylvania residents of all political leanings, as well as residents of surrounding states, because the program protects the environment while paving the way for a more prosperous clean energy sector. It will create jobs and construct an energy infrastructure that will help move our economy forward for years to come.

That’s why many employers across the state support the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Energy giant BP America has committed to “urge the business community and legislators to support (the initiative).” It will bolster Pennsylvania’s many clean power industries and provide thousands of jobs.

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative has been a big success in the 10 states where it is already in place, and it has raised nearly $3 billion to invest in energy efficiency and clean energy projects. It is time for Pennsylvania to tap into this record of success and become part of the initiative. If Pennsylvania takes advantage of this opportunity, we can finally reap the economic benefits of a clean economy.

Teresa Caruthers

Ephrata