Op-ed columnist Don Eberly goes to great lengths to shame Republican voters for even thinking about voting for President Donald Trump while almost ignoring any reasons why they would do so (“Reflecting on America’s shame under Trump,” Oct. 18 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section).

I recall a letter writer (not Eberly) referring to the “baggage” of the 2016 defeated Democratic presidential candidate.

I believe we now have a similar situation with Joe Biden. Couple that with the seeming corruption of elements of our national security agencies in attempting to destroy the Trump presidency, and it is not a shocking thought that he may be reelected.

Evidently, Eberly thinks so little of the Democratic candidate himself that he prefers to vote for a dead former president instead. Perhaps in his next op-ed, he can elaborate on why he won’t vote for Biden.

For all of Trump’s shortcomings, he has not shamed the country by leading it into what I believe was an illegal war and the deliberate destruction of another country. The continuing costs of that 2003 action are incalculable, as is the amount of human misery suffered.

Eberly has long been both a proponent and an apologist for that ongoing tragedy. Civility is in the eye of the beholder.

Jim Murray

Little Britain Township