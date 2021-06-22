It seems to me most of the people who complain about American workers preferring (or needing) to stay on unemployment have managed to keep their own jobs through the COVID-19 layoffs, maintaining their salaries while they work from home.

This includes columnists like The Washington Post’s Kathleen Parker (“Lets get vaccinated and get back to work,” May 11 LNP | LancasterOnline) and politicians who not only stayed employed but — in the case of some politicians — were vaccinated well before most of the general public. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell was not laid off.

Parker, according to her personal website, divides her time between Washington, D.C., and South Carolina, where “she enjoys interior design, her blind poodle, and a glass of wine.” Not exactly hazardous duty. I’m guessing she writes her column from the comfort of her front porch, with gentle offshore ocean breezes for company.

When was the last time she actually got dirty working in a job like construction, as a stagehand or spending eight hours on her feet in a warehouse? I don’t suppose she owns work gloves, a hard hat or steel-toe shoes.

Maybe carrying her laptop from the living room to the porch without spilling her wine qualifies as hard work.

If you have to support your family and unemployment is providing more of an income than you previously had, what would you do?

I agree there is value in work, but not work that puts your family at risk. If I could only find a job where I would get reimbursed for expenses without showing receipts.

Phil Capp

Manheim Township