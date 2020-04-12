The only way we can get on top of the pandemic we are now facing is with testing. I am a full diabetic. I must take five shots a day and must test my blood numerous times a day. Surely, the experts can find a way with a simple finger pinprick and a drop of blood to check if you have COVID-19. My test meter and testing strips are free.

If every American could test themselves with a simple test, we could beat this. One meter could be used for an entire family. As soon as an individual gets a positive test, they can start treatment.

There is an old saying that can go a long way: If you want to teach an old dog new tricks, you need to be smarter than the dog.

Testing, testing, testing, testing is the answer.

Bob Daecher

Lititz