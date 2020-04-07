People staying home, sheltering in place and limiting social contact is an effective strategy for diminishing the spread of the novel coronavirus. China and South Korea seem to be examples of what has worked, and the exponential spread of infection has been halted. European nations and India are desperately trying these methods. Italy and Spain are examples of what happens when these strategies are adopted too late. With the number of infections doubling about every three days in the United States, we may be on our way to providing another cautionary tale.

So it was with great puzzlement that I heard of a Fox News town hall in late March. President Donald Trump announced that he wanted to move the country in the opposite direction, saying “I’d love to have it open by Easter, OK?" (Trump subsequently said that timeline was too optimistic and extended social distancing guidelines through the end of April.)

At that March town hall, Trump also revived the comparison with the flu, saying “we’ve never closed down the country for the flu.” And, in a nod to his evangelical base, he said, “I think Easter Sunday and you'll have packed churches all over our country.” He added, “I think it would be a beautiful time.”

Perhaps you could construe this to mean that President Trump is proof that God loves his people and wants them to be closer to him.

David Stoeckl

Conestoga