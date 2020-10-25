An editorial in the latest issue of Scientific American states: “The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people — because he rejects evidence and science.”

An editorial in the scientific journal Nature states: “The Trump administration’s actions are accelerating climate change, razing wilderness, fouling air and killing more wildlife — as well as people.”

One of the world’s top medical journals, The New England Journal of Medicine, writes, “Instead of relying on expertise, the administration has turned to uninformed ‘opinion leaders’ and charlatans who obscure the truth and facilitate the promulgation of outright lies.”

The future of our planet is on the ballot this year.

Eileen Gregg

Lancaster