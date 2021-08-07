The Earth and its moon are pretty much the same distance from the sun. Yet the Earth is nice and warm, and the moon is ice cold. Why?

The answer is that Earth has something in its atmosphere that the moon does not — namely, greenhouse gases. These gases trap the sun’s rays and keep the heat from these rays from bouncing back out to space.

For thousands of years there has been just the right amount of greenhouse gases — particularly carbon dioxide — in the atmosphere to trap just the right amount of the sun’s rays to keep Earth comfortably warm.

But what happens if we humans put lots more carbon dioxide — billions and billions of tons more — into the atmosphere, like we are doing now? Then there is more carbon dioxide to trap more of the sun’s rays. Consequently, Earth heats up.

This is called global warming or climate change, and it’s a huge problem, especially since the carbon dioxide we are pumping into the atmosphere stays there for hundreds of years.

Right now we have about 50% more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than before the Industrial Age, and that percentage is going up by about 1% per year. Not surprisingly, Earth is getting hotter.

To stop this process from continuing, we absolutely need to move toward clean energy as quickly as possible. Since doing this will take many years to fully accomplish, it is critical that we start now.

If, like members of the scientific community, you are alarmed by what is happening, please let your congressional representatives know.

Pamela Mast Stoner

Elizabethtown