In my original March 29 letter to LNP | LancasterOnline (“Regarding war and climate change”), I mentioned “questionable human-made global climate change.” The Opinion editors opted to remove the word “questionable.”

How can the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editors — or anyone — know for sure that climate change is human-made and not natural?

Climate scientists tell us that Earth’s most recent warming trend began at least 10,000 to 15,000 years ago. During most of that time, there were no modern humans or automobiles to impact the glacial cover that now has mostly melted away, leaving behind, for example, the freshwater Great Lakes.

What we do know for certain is that Earth’s climate has been forever changing over the billions of years of its existence.

If today’s climate alarmists were alive 100 years ago, I believe they would have been panicked by the early-April U.S. East Coast heat wave, with a still-record high of 97 degrees Fahrenheit in Lancaster on Palm Sunday 1922. Did humans cause that?

R.L. Horst

Manheim Township

Editor’s note: We do not censor points of view, but we do edit for accuracy. Objective, verifiable facts are checked by LNP | LancasterOnline. When there is any degree of subjectivity, we allow our contributors to voice their opinions, including those critical of the media.