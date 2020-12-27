My mom was admitted to Lancaster General Hospital, diagnosed with COVID-19 and treated in 8 Frederick — the entire time with heartfelt compassion and exceptional care.
I was updated regularly and had access via video chat. The staff also asked me how I was doing, making sure that I was taking care of myself. She passed after 2 1/2 weeks. She did not die alone. Heroes were by her side as she took her final breaths, truly surrounded by Earth’s angels.
Donna Beattie
East Donegal Township
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.