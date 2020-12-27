My mom was admitted to Lancaster General Hospital, diagnosed with COVID-19 and treated in 8 Frederick — the entire time with heartfelt compassion and exceptional care.

I was updated regularly and had access via video chat. The staff also asked me how I was doing, making sure that I was taking care of myself. She passed after 2 1/2 weeks. She did not die alone. Heroes were by her side as she took her final breaths, truly surrounded by Earth’s angels.

Donna Beattie

East Donegal Township