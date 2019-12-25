On Dec. 17, I had the best Christmas present ever! I went to the Giant grocery store on Oregon Pike and bought some groceries. It was dark by the time I left, and I removed the items I bought to put into my trunk and then left for home. When I got home, I was very upset when I discovered that I did not have my pocketbook. I realized that I had left it in the cart. I immediately drove back to the store and went to the lost and found counter and was thrilled when the girl there said that she had my purse. I gave her my name, and she seemed as pleased as I was to get it back. Everything was intact, including all the new money I had gotten at the bank.
The store clerk said the person did not leave a name, so I want to thank her with all my heart and tell her she restored my faith in the honesty of good people. She is an example of what’s right with the world and obviously was brought up the right way!
Andree Goldman
Lancaster