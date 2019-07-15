Comparative religions, philosophy and theater are areas of study essential to living a comprehensive life of thought and responsible action (June 18 article, “E-town College cuts staff, majors”). These inform the preference for peace, nonviolence and social justice — an essential education objective.
These particular studies address the needs of people who think independently and are essential for the creative thinking process; that should be obvious to college decision-makers.
These subjects provide substance for an otherwise barren existence.
To think clearly and deeply is necessary to serve and sustain what exists that is of value. These three areas of study should be the last to be eliminated from a college curriculum, not the first. I am surprised the purpose, and importance of such courses, is so poorly understood by today’s college administrators.
Teaching the sciences alone, in isolation from other studies, doesn’t accomplish any goal worthy of possessing, except that of rote memorization, and the ability to think in linear fashion.
Please reconsider departing from these study areas.
There are many reasons for why and how ignorance occurs, but it is always shortsighted. And being so disturbs the quality of a college’s ability to inform and educate its student body — and neither may recover.
Jerry Greiner
Lancaster