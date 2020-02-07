I see that LNP | LancasterOnline has moved toward a “new normal” for the newspaper. The Opinion section has shrunk significantly. It’s gone from often being three pages of local and national op-eds from across the political spectrum, including a full page of letters to the editor, to sometimes being a single page consisting of one opinion piece and a few letters. And many of these letters do not address what most non-Republican readers view as the one overriding issue facing all Americans: President Donald Trump’s takeover of what used to be our democracy.
The conclusion of the impeachment process was that the Senate decided that Trump’s actions did not reach the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors.” He is now able to proclaim his innocence and blame the failed impeachment process on subversive Democratic control of the House.
Anyone who thinks that the propaganda Trump spews at his “campaign rallies” is only bombast and “politics as usual” is in for a rude awakening when he carries out his solutions to “drain the swamp.” He will claim his innocence as proof of a mandate to make any changes he and Russian President Vladimir Putin want.
Looking ahead, all publications may need to be approved by a new “Department of Communications.” Certain news correspondents may be banned and/or detained. Parts of the Bill of Rights may be rewritten. You get the picture.
Call me paranoid, but just watch! Welcome to Trump’s America 2.0.
Steele Sellers
Providence Township