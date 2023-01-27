I am saddened to hear that the Dutch Haven restaurant with the windmill on Route 30 has been closed and put up for sale.

It is one of the few remaining clearly iconic roadside stops frequented by tourists to “Dutch Country” and has been around for many decades.

I first saw it as a child of 7 when my dad brought the family through Lancaster County on the way to attend the battle of Gettysburg centennial in 1963. I remember how it impressed me with its rotating blades, blinking lights and cool, corny tourist gifts. We had lunch and moved on to see the old museum in Penn Square. But that windmill never disappeared from my mind.

When I moved back to Lancaster County in my 50s, I recall jumping up and down upon seeing it again for the first time. My wife thought I was nuts. I was so happy to reconnect with a dear old friend.

Every time I pass it these days, I know that I am almost home to the warm, safe, friendly place where I live now. It just seems to “say” welcome to everyone who is passing by.

I seriously hope that there is a way to preserve it. Maybe the county can declare it a historic landmark? It would be a shame if money-making and land-grabbing win out over its preservation. Sometimes, we just need to put our foot down and say “It’s a deep part of us. Hands off!”

Clifford Catania

Elizabethtown