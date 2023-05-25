This is a follow-up to the May 22 LNP | LancasterOnline letter about former President Donald Trump (“Why do we give this man support?”).

Trump is a man who has no common knowledge, no common sense, no common decency, no common morals and no empathy for anyone! He has no respect for the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights or the rule of law. And, unfortunately, he has surrounded himself with people of like mind and character.

Despite what my friends (probably now former) and family members “think” Trump brings to the country politically, I am shocked and dumbfounded that they support a man so lacking in the common social and character traits of what it means to be human.

Our democracy and freedom are at stake! Please wake up!

Larry Kepner

Manor Township