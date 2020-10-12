I have appreciated the fact that LNP | LancasterOnline is careful to present both conservative and liberal views. To be informed citizens, we need to hear differing points of view.

I was dumbfounded to read in the Oct. 6 LNP (“A new world view”) that Congressman Lloyd Smucker refused to participate in a forum with opponent Sarah Hammond that was hosted by LNP Media Group and the York Daily Record because, in his words, LNP | LancasterOnline is “no longer a trusted news source for the readers of Lancaster County.”

I guess the only source Smucker would trust would be entirely conservative. I remember that in 2016 he refused to have town hall meetings in person. He only would meet with people on the phone. Because of those reasons, I’ll be voting for Sarah Hammond, because she obviously is accessible.

Mary Lou Ellsworth

Marietta