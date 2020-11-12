What an amazing juxtaposition in two letters to the editor in the Nov. 2 LNP | LancasterOnline.

In “Everyone seems to be an expert,” the writer criticizes “people who never wore a badge, yet they seem to be experts on how to do a better job of law enforcement.” I agree with that. I support our police, warts and all.

Then, in “More research on marijuana, opioids,” the writer takes the opposite view. He believes secondhand information should supersede personal experience. There are studies that oppose the studies this letter writer cites; those studies show that marijuana does not harm individuals. Has that letter writer never used pot? I have, and I never hallucinated. Maybe the letter writer should drink a beer and calm down.

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon