I’m a senior citizen on Medicare with supplemental health care. I take various medications each day for high blood pressure, high cholesterol, asthma, thyroid disease and other non-life-threatening problems. My husband and I pay monthly for the supplemental health care that Medicare doesn’t cover. My one medication, through our health insurance, costs $164.52 for a 90-day supply, but by going through GoodRX only costs $27.11. This is totally ridiculous!
If I can get a more reasonable, more affordable prescription through GoodRX, why can’t my supplemental health insurance do the same? I also get some of my other prescriptions at Costco for over half the cost of my supplemental health insurance. I just hope the Democrat who wins the election in November (I definitely do not want another four years of Donald Trump) can do more for health care than Trump and his cronies (the Senate) have done these past three years.
C.L. Conover
East Hempfield Township