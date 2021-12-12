I am exceedingly glad to hear that President Joe Biden is pursuing cost ceilings on the price for insulin prescriptions and that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is raising a red flag about the financial impact that the new Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm will have on Medicare premiums, but I will temper my hopes, as I’ve heard all this political noise before from Hillary Clinton when she made her presidential run in 2016.

In 2007, a Mylan EpiPen two-pack cost under $100, but by 2016 increased to over $600 under then-Mylan CEO Heather Bresch, daughter of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

Bresch’s salary and compensation package increased 600% based on the price bump.

The 2016 campaign promise by Clinton and other politicians to investigate and lower the cost of the EpiPen quickly dissipated into rhetorical vapor. This prescription still costs over $600 today.

If you research the Manchin-Bresch family relationship and link it to Mylan’s company history, you should come to my conclusion — this is a tale of pirate’s plunder. In my opinion, much of this inflated cost is based purely on individual and corporate greed.

Another pharmaceutical eye-opener is the cost of some prescription eyedrops, such as Xiidra and Restasis, which are used to treat chronic dry-eye syndrome. If you follow the manufacturer’s application instructions, the price of Restasis is about $6.83 per drop.

Regulations and cost controls must be instituted. Fair compensation and reasonable profit are understandable, but price-gouging is not. Medication is supposed to stop the hemorrhaging, not cause exsanguination.

