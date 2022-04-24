The Lancaster County Board of Elections (the county commissioners) decided April 13 to remove the only mail-in ballot drop box in Lancaster County. Specifically, Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino ordered the box removed. The box, for the last several elections, had been conveniently located just in front of the security screening checkpoint inside the Lancaster County Government Center’s Chestnut Street entrance. Dropping off a ballot was simple: Pull into one of the open parking spots outside, enter the main door, drop the ballot into the secure collection box, turn around, go out, get in your car and drive away — it took maybe a minute or so.

Now, if you want to drop off your ballot in future elections, you will have to pay for a parking spot on the street or in a garage, walk to the building, stand in line to get through the security checkpoint, go up a few stairs, then hand your ballot to an elections office staff member. Presumably, the staff member will only be allowed to accept one ballot (because the law won’t allow you to drop off ballots for both you and your spouse). D’Agostino’s and Parsons’ edict will create a significant delay in the process, probably increasing costs for additional elections office staff, and creating a human traffic jam that could affect everyone using the building lobby.

While it will create a barrier for voters casting ballots by mail, it will achieve the goal Parsons and D’Agostino likely have for their own future election campaigns — if they cannot win on their own merits, they can at least reduce mail-in opponent votes.

Norm Yunginger

East Hempfield Township