Over and over, we hear accusations of voter suppression. And this time the accusations are due to nothing more than the removal of a lone ballot drop box.

The citizens of Lancaster County had voted in person for generations. Then came COVID-19. Many people requested their first applications for mail-in ballots due to the pandemic and wanting to observe social distancing. The drop box was placed in the Lancaster County Government Center in downtown Lancaster in the autumn of 2020 in anticipation of delayed delivery by the U.S. Postal Service, which was hampered by the influx of mail during the pandemic. The drop box made it convenient for those who did not mail their completed ballots early enough to ensure timely delivery.

It is now April 2022; variations of COVID-19 are likely here to stay and mandated masking is becoming a thing of the past. I find it to be absurd to equate the drop box removal with voter suppression. When will the divisive political rhetoric end?

When it is important to you that your vote be counted, you will cast your vote. And it won’t be dependent upon a box with a slot.

Eleanor Harnish

Lancaster