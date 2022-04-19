The decision by the two Republican Lancaster County commissioners to unilaterally remove the only ballot drop box in Lancaster County is a shameful ploy with only one purpose: to make it harder for people to vote. But beyond that, the excuse that removing the one and only drop box in Lancaster County because citizens can go through a metal detector to drop off their ballot 10 yards away at the county elections office is really not the point at all. That one and only place in the entire county to now drop ballots isn’t 10 yards from New Holland or Quarryville or Columbia — it’s 10 miles or more. Citizens should have access to a ballot drop box in every municipality in Lancaster County to allow easy, secure voting, especially for those who have limitations on their ability to get to the polls or are uncertain about postal delays. How about 60 drop boxes spread around the county, in municipal buildings, post offices, senior living villages, banks and other secure locations?

Removing the only ballot drop box in Lancaster County has nothing to do with election security. Instead, the Republicans are again engaging in attempts to make it more difficult for people to vote at all. Why? Because they know that when elections are genuinely free and fair, the cruel and draconian policies of today’s GOP will lose every time.

Our country’s problems deserve an honest and robust debate, not more partisan parlor tricks.

State Rep. Mike Sturla

Lancaster

Incumbent seeking Democratic nomination

in 96th Legislative District