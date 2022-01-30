This is regarding the Jan. 9 Sunday LNP article “Driving success.” I was in the transportation industry for 40 years and retired in 2005 at age 57.

First, when you see signing bonuses being offered, ask yourself why. What I believe they don’t tell you is all the hoops you must jump through to receive them, and that many times you never receive them in full.

Second, when companies won’t divulge the wages they are offering, I believe that means they are not very happy with their pay scale.

When they say it’s good pay and the median salary for heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers is $47,000 per year, that’s just crazy.

When I retired in 2005, I was making $65,000 or more per year. I was working four days a week and between 45 and 50 hours. I had full health benefits, a retirement program, five weeks’ vacation, personal time off and sick days.

So, think about it. In 2022, $47,000 is not very much.

As far as hiring teenagers to drive a truck, I am concerned we’ll have to get ready for more accidents. Ever since deregulation, new companies have formed and paid less and less — and union companies still pay better than most.

If a young person asked me whether they should get into the transportation business, I would say they shouldn’t. Companies that are having problems keeping and hiring drivers with commercial driver’s licenses are not, in my view, taking good care of their employees.

There’s no shortage of drivers. Just a shortage of employers paying a fair wage.

Frederick Deeley

Warwick Township