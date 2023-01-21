An open letter to the driver who hit my car in the Wegmans parking lot earlier this month:

I am sad that you did not do the right thing and leave a note, go inside and give the courtesy desk your information, or do something.

You hit my car, causing $500 worth of damage to the rear bumper and back fender. You hit hard enough that you must have known you hit my car, leaving only your black paint on my white car.

I take good care of my car.

This other driver was a jerk!

Be careful where you park!

Next time, try kindness — it goes a long way.

I’m now out $500 that I could have used elsewhere, all thanks to you being inconsiderate!

Donna Bare

Manor Township