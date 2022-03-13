Recently, we had family friends who lost a daughter. On a clear, beautiful day with hundreds of yards of visibility, a middle-aged driver with no previous record — with family of his own at home and by all accounts a reasonable person — decided to look at Facebook on his phone while driving.

As our friends’ daughter was jogging along the road, the driver’s vehicle struck and killed her instantly. Now, a year later, he faces jail time and a difficult life ahead.

We hear a lot about distracted driving. We need to hear the cries and anguish of parents who lose a child under such horrible and preventable circumstances. We need to witness the despair and hopelessness of a man who, in the span of a few seconds, had his life destroyed.

Put the phone down and drive without distractions!

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy