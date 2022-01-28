As a resident of Manheim Township who lives close to the proposed Chick-fil-A location at the intersection of Airport Road and Lititz Pike, I say build it.

I believe that granting the variance to have a three-lane drive-thru would be most beneficial for Manheim Township because of some simple logic. That Chick-fil-A is going to be built there, regardless. And I assure you, you don’t want that built without a drive-thru. If you think Chick-fil-A with a three-lane drive-thru would be a traffic nightmare, imagine this Chick-fil-A without a drive-thru.

People don’t go to Chick-fil-A because it’s busy; they go there because they like the food. The location on Fruitville Pike has become a traffic nightmare, and I believe that having an additional Chick-fil-A at the new location would greatly alleviate the traffic horrors we have become accustomed to in Manheim Township.

I hope that our municipal government makes the right choice!

Nathan Rybner

Manheim Township