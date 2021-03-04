This past Sunday and Monday, I ran a few errands. On Sunday, the sky was dark and raining. On Monday, we also had a dark sky and a foggy early morning.

If you were out driving on those two days, you should have had your headlights on. Not your brights, or your parking lights or no lights at all. Anyone with a driver’s license should know this. Yet so many drivers ignore this. Why? If you’re not using proper lights in low-visibility conditions, we can’t see you well.

Furthermore, if you are using your lights properly, kindly refrain from driving a car length or less from the bumper of the car in front of you. Your headlights will reflect off of the driver’s windshield and tend to blind that driver. This is dangerous. A blinded driver may panic and hit the brakes, causing the driver behind him to crash into the rear of your vehicle. Someone could get injured or even killed. That someone could be you!

Please, please, when driving in low-visibility conditions, use your headlights and maintain a safe distance from the driver in front of you. Thank you.

Dan Betz

East Cocalico Township