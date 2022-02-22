Could The Village and The Sharks come together one last time?

Forty years ago, I was 22 years old and often went to The Village nightclub in Lancaster. At 11:50 p.m., my night was just starting. You wanted to be at The Village from 11:50 p.m. to 1:50 a.m., when the hometown band The Sharks were playing.

Now, at age 62, my night is ending at 11:50 p.m. Every night at 11:30 p.m., I leave my employer and drive on Christian Street down to East Chestnut Street, then drive east of town.

Every night, as I’m approaching The Village and it starts to come into view, I always think of a local promoter brokering a deal between The Village and The Sharks to have The Sharks play there one last time before it is sold and maybe torn down.

All of The Sharks’ reunion gigs were extremely well-attended. Promoted correctly, with the public getting plenty of notice, I think the evening would be a total success.

Maybe it would only take The Village making a phone call to reach out to The Sharks. Maybe it would only take a phone call from drummer Doug Phillips or bass player Shea Quinn.

Tim Switch

East Lampeter Township