For some time I have wondered why many Pennsylvanians fail to use turn signals, when they are a safety feature for the car’s driver as well as a courtesy to other drivers.

I recently dreamed that I was driving to conduct a survey to determine the true reasons for the widespread absence of signaling here. I followed cars that failed to signal and, when they stopped, asked if the drivers would participate in my survey. All were forthcoming and anxious to know the results.

When I awoke in a sweat, I quickly jotted down those responses I could remember. They were: (a) slept through coverage in driver’s ed; (b) too physically demanding; (c) can’t text and signal; (d) holding cigarette or beverage with left hand; (e) too many choices; (f) QAnon says signaling is “fake news”; (g) violates my constitutional freedoms; (h) not manly/womanly and (i) signaling weakens my competitive edge.

Did I experience a dreamlike fantasy or nightmarish insights? You decide.

William Phillips

Lititz