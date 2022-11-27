Even the Roman Catholic Church doesn’t consider addressing an ectopic pregnancy to be a direct abortion. Fertilized eggs are routinely discarded during menstruation. No tears are shed. The ancient Greeks dealt with unwanted infants by exposing them to the elements to die.

What’s the difference? In all these cases, a living being, with unique human genetics, including sex, is destroyed.

When Lady Macbeth says “I would, while it was smiling in my face/Have plucked my nipple from its boneless gums/And dashed the brains out,” we find this horrifying. Why? After all, a newborn infant is, essentially, as much a part of the mother’s body as before birth.

Science now allows us to clearly see what happens in the womb: A mere clump of cells all too rapidly becomes a baby.

So where do we draw the line?

Society has an interest in protecting human life. We don’t allow women to expose their unwanted infants to the elements or to dash out their brains.

On the other hand, we can’t blame women for naturally expelling fertilized eggs or saving their lives by having an ectopic pregnancy removed. The morning-after pill seems to fall into this category.

Despite the many options for birth control, pregnancy happens — at times unintentionally. Even today, birth is painful and dangerous. Bringing up a child is an enormous task.

Of course, a woman should control her own body — which is why rape and forced abortion are heinous. But once she is pregnant, she is no longer the only one in the picture.

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster