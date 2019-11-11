On Tuesday night, during the City Council meeting at City Hall Annex, the Lancaster Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First! PA and the Lancaster County Homeless Union will share testimonies to change the narrative around poverty and demand that our local government make poverty and the interlocking injustices a primary focus in 2020.
Poverty is not only an urban issue; it stretches all across Lancaster County, and the numbers are worse than you think. According to “The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival,” which was released this past June, the percentage of the population in Lancaster County either already living in poverty or one $400 emergency away from living in poverty is 28%.
If you look at the data others use, they state it at 10%, but that’s because it doesn’t include the percentage of the population that is one emergency away from living in poverty. How many of us are living paycheck to paycheck? How many of us can’t afford our medical expenses? How many of us are close to facing homelessness for one reason or another?
The city and county government and the community must actively work together on this. Our lives are on the line here. We must cross the rural/urban divide and we must come together if we truly wish to be successful in our fight against poverty in our community.
Join us in support Tuesday or come and make your voice be heard (putpeoplefirstpa.org).
Tammy Rojas
Lancaster