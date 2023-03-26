During the latter part of the 19th and early 20th centuries, the U.S. banking industry was subjected to a number of “panics” that resulted in bankruptcies of many small banks and depositors.

The severe panics prompted President Woodrow Wilson in 1913 to appoint an elite group of bankers, headed by J.P. Morgan, to come up with a solution. It is no surprise that the resulting Federal Reserve system has been a boon for the elites but, for the rest of us, not so much. The double mandates are price stability (low inflation) and maximum employment.

Bill Bonner, a brilliant and cynical commentator, has proclaimed that the current head of the Federal Reserve Board, Jerome Powell, has the most powerful lower mandible on Earth. When said jaw moves, the words that come from his mouth can make the stock markets tremble, causing many millions of dollars to change hands within minutes.

As I see it, this unelected group is the most powerful board on Earth and has added trillions to our national debt. This year, our debt will go above $32 trillion. At this rate, the interest on the debt will soon be higher than our gross domestic product.

Previous national debts have been inflated away, which worked when they were in the billions. Will it work for trillions?

Jack Bryer

West Chester, Chester County