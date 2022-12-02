A truly inspiring story appeared on Page A1 of the Nov. 28 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Opting out of Donegal library”).

It described how Matthew Good, long a librarian in the Donegal School District, resigned his position because he could not in good conscience enforce a district policy that would place undue restrictions on students’ ability to access information.

The following two days — in the exact same position on Page A1 — we learned of what I view as a shameful, unprincipled demand by some people who want the Warwick School District to impose draconian restrictions on students’ right to know (“Parents to fight ‘woke’ culture,” Nov. 29; “Invitees push back on ‘woke,’ ” Nov. 30).

In my view, the language of this group, Warwick Parents for Change, makes it clear that they wish to impose an authoritarian white Christian nationalism on the students of the school district. They believe that books — books! — can “debauch and deflower” our children. What hogwash.

Such a dramatic contrast: One man of principle who believes that knowledge liberates us; and one shadowy conspiracy to keep our children ignorant, to disrespect their intelligence.

Lititz likes to brag about being the coolest small town in America. Let’s hope the Warwick School District proves it by dismissing this outrageous proposal and treating it for the fetid garbage that I believe it is.

John Rohrkemper

Lancaster