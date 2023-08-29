“A real potboiler” is the way to describe the slow unfolding of the political drama that will be the 2024 election.

Do all the actors involved realize just how explosive it will get? Normally in American history, the ballot box is where social tensions are resolved — like in the 1960s. But the ballot box today is considered not the savior of democracy, but very possibly its wrecker. So the courts should be used to keep dangerous people from running for election.

Who is dangerous? Well, as with so much in American life, that depends on the cut and pattern of your conscience.

My guess is that, if you think Donald Trump is dangerous, then be prepared for much worse in the future. My argument for thinking that is that the language or narrative of politics has dropped down a rating, like the drop in our country’s credit rating.

Words like “empowerment,” “passion,” “honor,” “respect,” and “disrespect” convey states of mind that can lead to violence, and they are the states of mind pushing forward the current state of affairs.

“Honor,” for example, is the most dangerous state of mind in politics. Political violence is almost always rooted in honor. In American politics today, sentiments like “honor” are replacing “wisdom,” “judgment,” “restraint” and “tolerance” in the language and narrative of American politics.

The change has been in the air for some time, but its full effect will be felt in the 2024 election. And what’s strange is that a departing generation — think “wisdom” — seems determined to see it happen.

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster