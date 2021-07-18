Section 1 of the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”

Section 2 states, “The Congress shall have the power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”

In 1980, Paul Weyrich — a religious conservative and co-founder of the Heritage Foundation and the American Legislative Exchange Council — told a gathering of Christian conservatives, “I don’t want everybody to vote. Elections are not won by a majority of the people. ... As a matter of fact, our leverage in the elections quite candidly goes up as the voting populace goes down.”

I believe those words ring truer today than they did 40-plus years ago. When more people vote, outcomes tend to favor the Democrats over the Republicans. In my view, this explains why Republicans block legislation that seeks to improve access to voting.

Unfortunately, lies about full-scale voter fraud in this past election — lies perpetrated by former President Donald Trump with no evidence — have led to multiple states passing or attempting to pass restrictive voting laws. I believe these laws will have a detrimental effect on minority voters, who usually vote for Democratic candidates. Red states and states that turned blue but have conservative legislatures already passed or are working on these draconian laws.

The United States is guided by our Constitution, which allows citizens the right to vote, without challenge. If we do not allow this, then we are no longer a great nation of democracy and freedoms, but a nation like Russia or China.

Lori Cataldi

Manheim Township