— “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.”

— “Nonsense wakes up the brain cells. And it helps develop a sense of humor, which is awfully important in this day and age.”

— “You can find magic wherever you look. Sit back and relax, all you need is a book."

These are but a few memorable quotes by Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, whose birthday, along with Read Across America Day, was celebrated March 2.

A great many of Geisel’s books and stories are uplifting and meant to teach life lessons. These include “Oh, the Places You'll Go!” “The Lorax,” “The Sneetches,” “Yertle the Turtle” and “The Butter Battle Book,” which in 1984 spent six months on the bestseller list.

If you read Geisel’s bio, you’ll find that he did not lead a perfect life. Who does? Geisel was a master of words whose goal was to entertain both children and adults. He encouraged people to expand their vocabularies, spark their imaginations, be their own persons. For that, he was certainly successful!

I am deeply offended by what I perceive to be a few nitpickers, whose coercion seemingly drove Dr. Seuss Enterprises to cease publication of six Dr. Seuss books.

Shame on Dr. Seuss Enterprises for this untimely announcement on Geisel’s birthday and on some in the media for their attempt to portray him as a bigot, instead of celebrating his wisdom, wit, word wizardry and the joy that he brought children — little and big — for many decades.

Donna M. Dinger

West Cocalico Township