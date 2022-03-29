The syndicated column by Dr. Mike Roizen published in the Jan. 18 LNP discussed how periodontitis (advanced gum disease) correlates with a number of other illness, including some of a psychological nature (“Chew over this: Gum disease can trigger mental illness”).

Roizen states that developing periodontal disease is associated with a heightened risk of being diagnosed with things such as anxiety, depression and “other serious mental illnesses.”

What is missing, in my view, is any discussion of context. Is it not possible, for example, that having a disease such as periodontitis — which can cause pain, potential disfigurement and/or bad breath — might lead to things like a worsened self-image and social anxiety, which in turn could manifest as lowered mood and subsequently as symptoms of a mental disorder?

Leaving out the social context is at best reductionist and at worst mendacious.

Oliver Lu

Manheim Township