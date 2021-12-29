Dr. Mehmet Oz says he is a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey. I would advise him to keep his day job.

He apparently thinks his doctor credentials make him more qualified when he claims that Washington, D.C., is doing it wrong with COVID-19.

That’s incorrect. There have been few times this past year when President Joe Biden or Dr. Anthony Fauci have not advised the public on proper procedures with regard to COVID-19.

Oz also claims that our freedoms have been taken away. Yes — and rightly so, in my view. More than 818,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, and counting. Many of those deaths were unvaccinated individuals who cherished their “freedom.”

Dr. Oz, please keep your day job. I don’t trust your million-dollar ads, and I can’t imagine you are qualified to be my senator.

Don Mast

New Holland