After watching the display of ignorance and carelessness by Dr. Mehmet Oz on national TV on Thursday, I urge LNP | LancasterOnline to discontinue his syndicated column in the newspaper.

Dr. Oz has long been a thorn in my side. He may have been a reputable cardiothoracic surgeon at some point, but he is now, in my view, a peddler of incorrect information and unproven supplements from which he financially benefits.

If he hadn’t already discredited himself in the eyes of the public, he surely has done so now. He suggested on Thursday that “schools are a very appetizing opportunity” (unusual choice of words) for reopening the economy and that it could be associated with only 2% to 3% in terms of total mortality.

In one sense, this would imply losing 6.6 million to 9.9 million people in the U.S. to the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 can affect anyone, but mostly affects those who are vulnerable, such as the elderly, those with poor access to medical care, and those suffering chronic diseases.

Physicians have a responsibility to consider their words carefully before they speak in the public arena, and Dr. Oz more so, as he has a national stage. I recommend we tune out the likes of Dr. Oz and instead focus on the guidance of public health experts and leaders who speak with insight and knowledge of the grave circumstances at hand.

Rebecca Shepherd, M.D.

Providence Township